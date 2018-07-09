Blizzard Makes Record-Breaking Donation for Breast Cancer Research

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will receive its largest ever single corporate partner donation from Blizzard, according to a news release.

Blizzard is donating $12.7 million USD after a successful two-week charity campaign based in the “Overwatch” community. Blizzard offered up a special Pink Mercy skin for “Overwatch” players to purchase for $15 starting back on May 8. Blizzard revealed that all proceeds from the Mercy skin would go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and would also donate any proceeds from the sale of a limited-edition pink Mercy shirt.

Several Twitch streamers also held charity streams to raise donations from May 8 to 21, in support of the campaign. During their streams, any bits or donations received would go toward the BCRF. Blizzard also released special pink Mercy emotes to celebrate the event. Over $130,000 was raised from the streams, held each day during the two week campaign.

The BCRF has a mission to end breast cancer through research, and Stephanie Kauffman, the organization’s Chief Strategic Alliances Officer, noted how this donation will make an impact.

“Blizzard Entertainment’s record-breaking commitment to activate change for women’s health by mobilizing the gaming community worldwide will have a lasting impact,” said Stephanie Kauffman said. “Blizzard’s support of BCRF will help accelerate breakthroughs in prevention strategies, improved treatments, survivorship and quality of life for breast cancer patients worldwide.”

