Blizzard Introduces Esports Mobile App For iOS and Android

Blizzard has released the official Esports Mobile App for iOS and Android users, which allows players to follow content from their favorite franchises.

The app includes the latest scores, content, game schedules, and more from titles like “StarCraft,” “StarCraft II,” “Overwatch,” “Hearthstone,” “Heroes of the Storm,” and “World of Warcraft” at a glance when browsing through the app. A slew of customizable player options will create alerts and notifications for when specific events go live, allow for personalized news feeds, and more.

Currently, the app does not includes update on the “Overwatch” League updates at this time, according to the official announcement blog, and there’s no indication whether this will change in the future. Blizzard has stated that it does “welcome feedback” to help further shape and “expand the scope” of the Blizzard Esports Mobile App soon, however. Users can share feedback with a special in-app feature for that express purpose.

BlizzCon 2018 is just around the corner, taking place Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Blizzard is expected to share news regarding the “Diablo” franchise as well as updates on its other popular franchises. Fans can watch from home via livestreams on the official BlizzCon mobile app as well as through purchasing a BlizzCon Virtual Ticket to get the most at-home access.

