‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ Delayed to 2019

The Elder Scrolls: Blades” won’t be released on Android and iOS devices until early 2019, according to the official Twitter page for The Elder Scrolls.

The game was announced during E3 with an original release date of fall 2018.

The free-to-play role-playing game is set in the Elder Scrolls universe and designed to be played with simple gestures. Developer Bethesda said the game will feature “beautifully rendered, console-quality environments; powerful magic; tons of gear to collect; upgradeable skills; and, of course, real-time fantasy battles! Fights are settled using the touchscreen to slash [with] your sword, deflect oncoming attacks, cast a mighty bolt of lightning, and more.”

In the tweet announcing the delay, Bethesda noted that players can still sign up for a beta.

