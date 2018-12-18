‘Black Ops 4’ Update Brings Fixes, Operation Absolute Zero

Operation Absolute Zero hit “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” on Xbox One and Windows PC Tuesday, bringing an entire season of content to the game, as well as a cornucopia of patches and updates.

It’s all live as of Tuesday’s 1.10 Title Update, which came packing a slew of fixes, content additions, and overall game improvements. Developer Treyarch took to the official “Black Ops 4” subreddit to make the announcement, running down some of the things players can look forward to when jumping into the game. In terms of multiplayer, Zero, “Black Ops 4’s” new Specialist, will be available to select. This new character comes packing the EMP Disruptor grenade and Ice Pick hacking tool to change things up significantly.

Those who enjoy the game’s Blackout battle royale mode can now get their hands on Hijacked, the new ARAV armored vehicle, as well as new IX Zombies character missions. There’s also a ton of new loot that’s just hit the Black Market, including 100 new tiers of items that include epic outfits, weapon camp, Blackout characters, multiplayer weapons, and more. Blackout has undergone a wide variety of changes with the latest patch update, including the addition of Custom Games and new Specialist Unlocks. On PlayStation 4, all Specialist characters in Blackout are available to play without completing their corresponding missions.

For players who purchased the “Black Ops” Pass on Xbox One and PC, there are two new multiplayer maps in the form of “Elevation” and “Madagascar” up for grabs, as well as a brand-new Zombies campaign, known as “Dead of the Night.” It features Kiefer Sutherland, Helena Bonham Carter, Brian Blessed, and Charles Dance. Finally, pass holders can play as “Black Ops 3’s” Reaper in Blackout mode.

There’s also been a great deal of balancing updates brought to the game, namely with Specialist Zero. Zero’s abilities have been altered, including preventing her hacks from freezing enemy healing cooldowns and changing the amount of time it takes for her to earn her Ice Pick.

The full list of patch notes further flesh out the changes to “Black Ops 4” that players can see in-game, including fixes for Zombies mode and balancing tweaks across all platforms.