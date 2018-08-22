You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Treyarch Details Porting, Fine-Tuning of ‘Black Ops 4’ for PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
CREDIT: Activision / Treyarch

PC ports of console video games can sometimes be notoriously bad, but Treyarch wants to assure “Call of Duty” fans it’s working to make “Black Ops 4” on PC a great experience.

In a recent interview on the Activision Blog, Treyarch senior PC producer Jonathan Moses and Beenox lead technical programmer Philippe Troie said the two teams aren’t losing sight of what “Black Ops 4” is at its core. “We’re maintaining the same fluid combat and gameplay experience that players will have on the console, but are tailoring it for PC,” he said.

“Black Ops 4” on PC will have plenty of customization options so players can find the best settings for their rig. Specialist abilities are triggered with either a toggle or a dual press, for example, and every action can be rebound to any key on the keyboard. There are also options for multiple monitors, 4K, or ultra-widescreen monitors, but players who don’t want to tweak every setting won’t have to.

“We’ve spent a lot of time making sure that the game auto-detects the best resolution and settings for their specific hardware,” said Moses. “And we’ve spent a lot of time focused on the default controls, so that most players won’t actually have to go into the settings to adjust anything.”

Treyarch and Beenox recently held a multiplayer beta on both consoles and PC and they said they’re monitoring all of the data and feedback collected during testing. While most changes made for the console versions will make their way to PC as well, they say there will be specific changes made just for the PC.

“For example, we’re expecting to see some balance differences between console and PC for things like shotguns and snipers because of the accuracy of the mouse and keyboard,” Moses said. “So, the designers at Beenox will take a slightly different approach to adjusting those numbers than on the console version. But that will all be done with both sets of designers talking with each other. We work out together if this is an overall change being made to a system that will go across both console and PC, or if we are targeting a specific, PC-only change.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” launches Oct. 12 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

