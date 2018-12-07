BioWare Just Teased What Appears to be the Next Dragon Age

Venerable collectible card game “Magic: The Gathering” is getting its own esports program, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast announced during The Game Awards on Thursday. The new program will offer a $10 million prize pool across both digital and tabletop versions of the game. It’s designed to appeal to a wide audience of card [...]
BioWare revealed a teaser trailer for what seems to be the next installment to the “Dragon Age” series during The Game Awards on Thursday evening. The trailer did not reveal a title, but did show the hastag phrase “#TheDreadWolfRises” at the end. “So, you found me at last,” a voice says during the trailer. “I [...]
A brand new title called “The Outer Worlds” was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. Obsidian Entertainment revealed the upcoming title, which gives off heavy “Fallout” vibes, in a trailer during the event. The trailer features the song “Passenger” by Iggy Pop, which is sure to see a resurgence in popularity courtesy of [...]
Free-to-play online action-RPG “Dauntless” is coming to consoles and mobile devices in 2019, developer Phoenix Labs announced on stage during The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in April. Nintendo Switch and mobile ports will follow later in the year. The upcoming console launch brings the game [...]
Ubisoft unveiled the latest entry to the “Far Cry” series at The Game Awards on Thursday. The box art for “Far Cry: New Dawn” leaked earlier in the day and, as expected, it’s a standalone sequel to “Far Cry 5.” It’s set in a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Mont., 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. [...]
Activision announced a remake of “Crash Team Racing” during The Game Awards 2018 called “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.” Developed by Beenox and published by Activision, “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” is a remaster that’s been rebuilt from the ground up. Familiar characters like Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, and the rest of the familiar “Crash” game [...]
Gameplay footage of “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey” was revealed in a new trailer which premiered at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. The new trailer shows off multiple predators players will face and the rapid, verticality of the movement. Evolution, of course, seems to be a major theme of the game (if not the theme) [...]