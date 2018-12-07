BioWare Just Teased What Appears to be the Next Dragon Age

BioWare revealed a teaser trailer for what seems to be the next installment to the “Dragon Age” series during The Game Awards on Thursday evening.

The trailer did not reveal a title, but did show the hastag phrase “#TheDreadWolfRises” at the end.

“So, you found me at last,” a voice says during the trailer. “I suspect you have questions.”

The voice sounds like it could be Solas, a character from the series.

This story is developing.

Excited for The Game Awards? Check out our predictions for the 2018 awards right here. You can watch the ceremony live from the Variety website, as well. And, make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage as we cover the show live, from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves.