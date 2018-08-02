BioWare’s Casey Hudson Expands On ‘Anthem’s’ Narrative Experience

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson.
“Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger in-world events together. While the multiplayer part is completely optional– meaning players can go it completely solo if they so choose – BioWare wants to create a living world that can be shared among friends. A question BioWare has received, according to Hudson, is how players can have agency in their stories if those stories take place in an active world, affected by the other players within it.
The solution to this is is something BioWare coined “Our World, My Story.”
“In the dynamic open world, everything is experienced in real-time by all ‘Anthem’ players – day/night, weather, and world-scale events that shape the ongoing narrative of the setting,” Hudson writes. “This is ‘our world,’ which we share as a player community. Then when you return to Fort Tarsis, that’s actually a single-player experience, and it’s where you spend time developing relationships, making choices, and seeing consequences. That’s the ‘my story’ part.”
Hudson stated that BioWare will go deeper into the meaning of “Our World, My Story” at its PAX panel later this month. PAX West is coming to Seattle Aug. 31 to Sep. 3.
Hudson also noted that the “Star Wars: The Old Republic” team is working on “new features and surprises” for the coming year— and that was as detailed as he was on the matter.
Finally, Hudson revealed that BioWare has heard “loud and clear” that fans of the “Dragon Age” and “Mass Effect” series want more.
He teased that BioWare has “some teams hidden away working on some secret stuff that I think you’ll really like” but notes that the developer is not ready to talk about any of it just yet.
For now, BioWare and Hudson seem mostly focused on Anthem, prepping for its release in 2019.
“We’re exploring some new territory with Anthem, and it means everything to us to have people around the world that are excited to come along with us on the journey,” Hudson says.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • BioWare's Casey Hudson Expands On 'Anthem's'

    BioWare's Casey Hudson Expands On 'Anthem's' Narrative Experience

    BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 4 Challenges Guide

    BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]

  • 'Marvel's Spider-Man' Deftly Balances Mundanity With

    'Marvel's Spider-Man' Deftly Balances Mundanity With an Amazing Spider-Man

    BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]

  • Activision, Tencent Bringing New 'Call of

    Activision And Tencent Bringing New 'Call of Duty' Mobile Game To China

    BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]

  • Canada is Welcoming Its First-Ever eSports

    Canada Is Welcoming Its First-Ever Esports Gaming Stadium in 2019

    BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]

  • Tesla v9.0 Software Update Will Include

    Tesla v9.0 Software Update Will Include Atari Games as Easter Eggs

    BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]

  • 'Lords of the Fallen 2' Developer

    'Lords of the Fallen 2' Developer Defiant Studios Will Scrap Existing Work From Prior Team

    BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad