BioWare’s Casey Hudson Expands On ‘Anthem’s’ Narrative Experience

BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]
BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]
BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]
BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]
BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]
BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]
BioWare is hinting at what players can expect in “Anthem’s” narrative experience as well as whether a new “Mass Effect” is in the works in a blog post from general manager Casey Hudson. “Anthem,” the highly anticipated multiplayer shooter, will have a shared world in which players can interact with each other and experience larger […]