‘Binding of Isaac’ Card Game Kickstarter Launched, Funded in Under Two Hours

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday.

McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.”

“Designing this was fun and easy and I’m treating this as I would any video game that I’ve ever worked on,” said McMillen. “The goal is to make a very playable and entertaining card game that has a lot of strategy to it and embodies everything that’s unique about The Binding of Isaac.”

The card game hit its goal of $50,000 in funding in roughly one and a half hours, according to the Kickstarter page. Since the early morning hours, the game has already surpassed the $150,000 mark and is still growing, with 29 days still to go in the campaign.

The original dungeon crawler was an indie hit after its release in 2011 and subsequent popularity as a Let’s Play selection by various YouTube creators. “Four Souls” will see the return of familiar characters, items, and monsters from the game.

Related

The base game will include 100 loot cards, 100 monster cards, and 100 treasure cards, so this is a pretty sizable game. Backers who pledge at least $25 can receive a game set, with additional rewards for the higher tiers of backing including expansion packs, collectible figurines, and even personalized art from McMillen.

The basic gameplay objectives are simple. Two to four players can play at a time, and each will attack monsters and gain loot which can be used to purchase items in order to take on bosses. The defeat of a boss results in gaining souls, and the first player to obtain four souls is the winner. However, various playable character abilities change up gameplay. For example, Maggy has the ability to heal, and Cain can modify the card deck. Oh, and there’s also tarot cards which alter the course of the game, and curse cards that can help players take out whoever is in the lead.

McMillen is hosting a Launch Day Livestream and Q&A session on Wednesday, June 27 at 12:00 PT on the Kickstarter page. Backers can submit questions leading up to the stream, and everyone else can tune in for the prototype reveal of the game in action.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • 'Binding of Isaac' Card Game Kickstarter

    'Binding of Isaac' Card Game Kickstarter Launched, Funded in Under Two Hours

    “The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday. McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.” “Designing this was fun and […]

  • OpenAI Wants To Beat A Professional

    OpenAI Wants to Beat a Professional 'Dota 2' Team at The International Esports Tournament

    “The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday. McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.” “Designing this was fun and […]

  • Hideo Kojima on Casting 'Bionic Woman,'

    Hideo Kojima on Casting 'Bionic Woman,' the Influence of Film, Importance of Secrecy

    “The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday. McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.” “Designing this was fun and […]

  • Anthem

    BioWare’s Mark Darrah Reveals New ‘Anthem’ Details

    “The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday. McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.” “Designing this was fun and […]

  • Video Game Developer Chloe Sagal Dies

    Video Game Developer Dies After Setting Herself on Fire

    “The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday. McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.” “Designing this was fun and […]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    Poll: 'Fortnite' Players Spend Average of Nearly $85 on Cosmetics

    “The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday. McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.” “Designing this was fun and […]

  • Australian Classification Board Currently Reviewing "We

    Australian Classification Board Currently Reviewing 'We Happy Few' Ban After Appeal

    “The Binding of Isaac” is getting a card game spin-off, the creator of the original game, Edmund McMillen announced Wednesday. McMillen teased that he would have “something pretty cool” to reveal just past midnight, and then three hours later revealed the Kickstarter page for “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls.” “Designing this was fun and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad