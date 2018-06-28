Watch Billy Mitchell’s Rambling, Hour-Long Defense of His ‘Donkey Kong’ Score at SFGE 2018

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube.

It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not on an arcade machine. Video game records organization Twin Galaxies, along with at least two different third parties, reportedly investigated the allegations before stripping Mitchell of his high scores and banning him from competition.

“The rules for submitting scores for the original arcade ‘Donkey Kong’ competitive leaderboards requires the use of original arcade hardware only,” Twin Galaxies said at the time. “The use of MAME or any other emulation software for submission to these leaderboards is strictly forbidden.”

Mitchell and his high score featured prominently in the 2007 documentary “King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.” During the SFGE 2018 panel, called “Billy Mitchell: Road to Redemption,” he claimed his score is legit and said certain parties have been targeting him and his accolades for years. Variety’s Jon Irwin attended the talk and said the former champ disparaged journalists, calling them “jealous crybabies,” and segued into a story involving his teenage son, pornography, and the FBI.

At the end of the talk, Mitchell said he’ll reclaim his record at an upcoming event. “I’m gonna do the exact [‘Donkey Kong’] score and just let the game die,” he said, before making a mock horrified face. “‘You mean you’re not going to go higher even if you can?’ No. Why? ‘Cause I’m Billy Mitchell.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • Watch Billy Mitchell's Rambling Defense of

    Watch Billy Mitchell's Rambling, Hour-Long Defense of His 'Donkey Kong' Score at SFGE 2018

    The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube. It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not […]

  • 'Yo-Kai Watch Blasters' Revealed For Western

    'Yo-Kai Watch Blasters' Revealed for Western Release This Fall

    The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube. It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not […]

  • Piracy Enabling Firmware Contains Brick Code

    Piracy Enabling Firmware Can Brick Nintendo Switch if Pirated

    The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube. It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not […]

  • Niantic

    These Technologies Could Power the Next ‘Pokemon Go’

    The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube. It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not […]

  • Halo: Infinite

    Showtime Gives Series Order to 'Halo' Adaptation

    The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube. It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not […]

  • Shuntaro Furukawa Officially Takes Over As

    Shuntaro Furukawa Officially Takes Over As Nintendo President

    The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube. It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not […]

  • StreamElements Releases Profanity Filter to Address

    StreamElements Releases Twitch Profanity Filter, Bullying Survey Results

    The video of Billy Mitchell’s rambling, hour-long defense of his famous “Donkey Kong” high score at the 2018 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo in Atlanta earlier this month is now available on YouTube. It was the first time the disgraced “Donkey Kong” champ spoke publicly about allegations his high score was achieved on emulation software and not […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad