‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ Trailer Breakdown

“Beyond Good and Evil 2” just dropped a new, colorful trailer packed with characters both old and new during Ubisoft’s E3 press conference.

While you could spend a few hours researching what all is packed into the explosive trailer, Ubisoft was kind enough to do that for us and upload it during the middle of their press conference.

Below you will find Gabrielle Shrager and Emile Morel from the “Beyond Good and Evil 2” team discussing the game with Youssef Maguid. The trio break down all the new characters and action in the latest E3 2018 trailer.