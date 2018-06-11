You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: Ubisoft Space Opera ‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’

Ubisoft showed off a new trailer for “Beyond Good and Evil 2” on Monday.

This story is developing.

Beyond Good and Evil 2,” announced at last year’s E3, is a prequel to 2003’s “Beyond Good and Evil”; it’s in development at Ubisoft Montpellier. The game promises solo and co-op multiplayer in a “vast and seamless online playground,” which will take place in a new solar system. Its release date has yet to be announced, and there’s no word about which platforms it’ll support.

Ubisoft held its E3 press conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

    'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Stars a Woman, If You Want

    E3 Trailer: 'The Crew 2' Open Beta Starts June 21

    Ubisoft is Giving Away 'For Honor' on PC, Announces 'Marching Fire' DLC

    E3 Trailer: 'Starlink: Battle for Atlas'

    'Star Fox' Announced for Inclusion in Ubisoft's 'Starlink'

    E3 Trailer: 'Transference' is Coming Fall 2018

    Ubisoft Debuts a Moody New 'Skull & Bones' Trailer, Gameplay at E3 2018

