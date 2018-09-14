Bethesda is Making ‘Wolfenstein III,’ Not Abandoning Single Player

Wolfenstein: Youngblood
CREDIT: Bethesda / MachineGames

Bethesda confirmed that it’s making a “Wolfenstein III” and still supporting single player despite “Fallout 76” being a multiplayer game in an interview from Pete Hines with Metro.

Hines, senior VP of global marketing and communications, discussed the future of Bethesda in the interview, which took place during Gamescom.

Hines emphatically stated that Bethesda is making a new installment to “Wolfenstein,” after commenting that while it could have done better, “Wolfenstein II” still “did well”— at least enough for the publisher to guarantee it will continue with the series.

“Absolutely we’re making a ‘Wolfenstein III,'” Hines stated.

As for “Dishonored,” Hines was a little more vague. When asked about the “resting” state of “Dishonored,” Hines said that he “wouldn’t read too much into that,” while further noting that Arkane has two studios and are working on multiple projects.

Hines also addressed some of the lingering anxiety behind “Fallout 76” being a completely online game, emphasizing that this doesn’t signal the end of single-player experience in Bethesda games.

“Single-player is an important part of who we are but we’re also willing to have BGS [Bethesda Game Studios] say, ‘We get asked about online and multiplayer and we want to try and do a multiplayer version of our kind of games,'” Hines said.

While “Fallout 76” is an online game, it’s important to note that players can still play it completely solo.

“We do believe in single-player,” Hines said. “We are a business, we are trying to make money so we’re doing things that we think are smart. We’re doing things we think people will want and will be successful. And it’s gonna continue to be a mix.”

In regards to multiplayer additions to games, Hines stated that Bethesda supports it “so long as it’s not forced or arbitrarily tacked on.”

The approach of adding multiplayer simply to say that a game has it on the box description is not a Bethesda concern, according to Hines.

“We’ve never really approached games that way,” he said. “If it makes sense for the kind of experience, great, if not then it can be single-player or it could be online-only or whatever the dev envisions.”

On the future of “Fallout 76,” Hines also noted that Bethesda plans to continuously add content.

Rather than just planning to sustain the game with content for a few years, Hines says that Bethesda’s “timeline is in perpetuity.”

With “Fallout 76” coming this winter, perhaps Bethesda will detail more about how it plans to add content “forever” in the near future.

