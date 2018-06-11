Bethesda Unveils ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades,’ a Mobile RPG

Bethesda just announced “The Elder Scrolls: Blades,” the latest installment in their flagship series of fantasy role-playing games.

A new free-to-play RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe (as seen in “Skyrim” and “Morrowind”), the game was announced for the first time at Bethesda’s E3 press conference on Sunday night. The game will launch on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices in fall 2018. Players can sign up now for access to an early-access beta of “Blades,” which will be used to test the game’s multiplayer functionality.

“‘Blades’ contains the many hallmarks Elder Scrolls fans enjoy from the franchise,” Bethesda has revealed. Such features include “beautifully rendered, console-quality environments; powerful magic; tons of gear to collect; upgradeable skills; and, of course, real-time fantasy battles! Fights are settled using the touchscreen to slash [with] your sword, deflect oncoming attacks, cast a mighty bolt of lightning, and more.”

Bethesda’s 2018 E3 showcase took place Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. PT. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

