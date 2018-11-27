×
Bethesda Under Investigation for Inconsistent ‘Fallout 76’ Refunds

CREDIT: Bethesda

Bethesda is under the scrutiny of consumers and law firm Migliaccio & Rathod for its “Fallout 76” refund policy, GamesIndustry.biz reported Tuesday.

Some unhappy customers took to Reddit to complain about game-breaking bugs and technical difficulties.

While some are reporting getting full refunds as of four days ago, others have been apparently denied refunds by Bethesda.

Reddit user scubasme is one customer unable to get a refund, and reports that Bethesda denied their request with the following statement: “Customers who have downloaded the game are not eligible for a refund. We apologize for the inconvenience. If there is anything else we can assist you with please reply to this email for further assistance. Thank you for your patience.”

The Variety review experience of “Fallout 76” sums up the game with this line: “Despite its colossal size, ‘Fallout 76’ stretches out into a whole lot of nothing.”

The less-than-impressed reception of “Fallout 76” resulted in negative reviews for many outlets (its Metacritic score sits at 55, currently) and a reduced price for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, much to the chagrin of those who purchased the game for the full price.

Reddit user Radditbean expressed a repeated sentiment that users should get a refund before purchasing the game at its reduced price.

“Everyone should refund and then just rebuy it at half the launch price if they wish,” Radditbean wrote. “No one should be paying full price for this game, day 1 buyers got screwed over big time!”

Bruno Ortega-Toledo, paralegal with Washington DC-based firm Migliaccio & Rathod commented on the firm’s investigation into Bethesda’s refund policy for the game.

“While minor bugs and glitches are expected with the release of most new games, ‘Fallout 76’ launched with a 56GB patch that has proven to be but a starting point for the game’s problems,” Ortega-Toledo said. “Gamers who have tried to receive a refund because of the game’s myriad glitches have been unable to do so since they downloaded the game, leaving them to deal with an unplayable experience until patches bring it back to a playable state.”

No formal action has yet been taken against Bethesda by the law firm.

Bethesda did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.

 

