Bethesda’s ‘Rage’ Rewind Reveals New ‘Rage 2’ Details

Bethesda released a retrospective to help “Rage 2” fans get up to speed on the in-game universe ahead of the new game’s release in 2019, while sharing some new details in the process.

It’s been seven years since the original “Rage” debuted from id Software, but “Rage 2” takes place 30 years after the events that transpired in “Rage.” With a new main character to play as and plenty of new areas to explore, it looks to be a much different experience than the previous game in several different ways.

Rewinding to the original game finds “Rage” kicking off 100 years after an asteroid named Apophis hit the Earth, which changed the planet in several ways forever. “Rage 2” finds Earth on a rather long road to getting back to the way it used to be, which will be demonstrated in-game. Citizens of Earth who had previously been frozen prior to Apophis’s collision course with the planet are now emerging, and the first hero of “Rage” was actually a survivor from an “Ark,” or where these survivors were held.

These “Artists” were the only people on Earth who could utilize “Nanotrite” abilities, which the protagonist Nicholas Raine also demonstrated skill with in addition to the villain General Cross. General Cross represented the Authority, an organization that was assembled to rule the wasteland left after Apophis’s crash. Responsible for creating super soldiers and mutants married with technology, they’re a malevolent group that needs to be taken out. You’ll have a chance to take out General Cross in “Rage 2,” which should open the floodgates for some interesting revenge tales.

There are a number of characters introduced in “Rage” that won’t be appearing in “Rage 2,” but you’ll see relations to them, or otherwise, such as Loosum Hagar (who died in the “Rage” novel), and Mayor Clayton’s corrupt son Klegg.

“Rage 2” is slated for release in 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.