Bethesda Grants Wish of Cancer Patient to Play ‘Fallout 76’

Bethesda granted the last wish of a young boy battling a rare form of cancer by letting him play “Fallout 76” ahead of the game’s November release, according to the family’s Facebook post via Eurogamer.

12-year-old Wes of Hampton Roads, VA was battling stage four neuroblastoma when doctors informed his family that they decided to stop treatment. Wes was devastated that he wouldn’t be able to play “Fallout 76.”

“Days after Wes had been told that Sloan [Hospital] wanted to stop treatment, he cried to us that he just realized that he probably would never get to play the Power Armor Edition of the new ‘Fallout 76’ game he had preordered as soon as it was announced back in June which isn’t set to be released until this November,” a post from the family’s Facebook page stated. “He brought it up multiple times in the following days.”

Wes’ wish was granted in the form of Matt Grandstaff, assistant director, driving four hours to hand deliver a “Fallout 76” play session.

Grandstaff spent the day with Wes, watching him play. Wes was also given a prototype of the power armor helmet, signed by Todd Howard, game director and executive producer at Bethesda.

Related Bethesda is Making 'Wolfenstein III,' Not Abandoning Single Player 'Fallout 76' C.A.M.P. System Detailed in New Animated Trailer

Howard previously stated in an interview with Geoff Keighley at Gamelab that having children visit Bethesda Game Studios through Make-a-Wish is “the greatest thing we do,” according to Eurogamer.

“We don’t talk about it a lot,” Howard said. “I am now, but it’s a very private thing. The one takeaway is the family – because they always come in with their family – they think it’s just a fun ‘this is what my child wants to do’, but then they see this operation of hundreds of people and what we’re doing and how passionate we are, and they leave with this new connection with their child and it is… it’s seriously magical.”

For Wes, he was too ill to visit the studio, which is why Grandstaff drove to him. The experience was no less magical for Wes than a studio visit, though, getting time with “Fallout 76.”

“While he doesn’t get to keep the game because it’s too early, just those hours of playtime made him happier than you know,” according to the family’s post.

Regarding his diagnosis, the family states Wes has made peace with it.

“Wes says he is not mad anymore and he is not scared. He still has found ways to use his witty sense of humor and it keeps a smile on our faces just when we need it. He is not in pain and hasn’t needed pain medicine. The radiation he had still leaves him feeling nauseous at times,” the family wrote in an earlier post. “He is just so very happy to be home.”