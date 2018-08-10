Texas-based developer Escalation Studios is now Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard revealed during the QuakeCon 2018 keynote address on Friday.

Escalation was founded in 2007 by former Ritual Entertainment developers Tom Mustaine and Marc Tardif. It was acquired by ZeniMax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, in 2017. It’s worked with Bethesda on a number of titles, including “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR” and “Fallout 4 VR.” It’s now also working on key parts of upcoming projects “Fallout 76,” “Blades,” and “Starfield,” Howard said.

“We are all extremely excited to be joining — officially — Bethesda Game Studios,” said Mustaine. “I can’t thank Todd Howard enough, and our amazing team in Dallas. We’re really looking forward to continuing to grow our studio, our A class studio, inside the Dallas zipcode. It’s going to be an amazing thing.”

