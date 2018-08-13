You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bethesda Hesitant to Bring ‘The Elder Scrolls: Legends’ to Consoles Without Cross-play

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

When it comes to Bethesda’s popular card game “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” cross-play is the name of the game. According to head of marketing and comms Pete Hines, the team isn’t keen on releasing it on any systems that won’t support said feature, which could leave PlayStation 4 users out in the cold.

Speaking to Game Informer at QuakeCon 2018, Hines explained that the strategy card game features cross-platform play and progress, and that it is the company’s “intention” that for it to come out on consoles, it has to include those features on any system it lands on.

“We cannot have a game that works one way across everywhere else except for on this one thing,” said Hines. “The way the game works right now on Apple, Google, Steam, and Bethesda.net, it doesn’t matter where you buy your stuff, if you play it on another platform that stuff is there. It doesn’t matter what platform you play on, you play against everyone else who is playing at that moment.”

Hines explained that those terms, allowing cross-play across every system, are “non-negotiable.” While he didn’t go into specifics, he’s almost certainly referring to the fact that Sony and the PlayStation 4 have been causing quite a stir in the gaming community over the feature – most recently regarding an issue with “Fortnite” after it debuted on Nintendo Switch. Players who had ever logged into their Epic Games account via PlayStation 4 to enjoy the battle royale game quickly discovered that they would no longer be able to use those accounts to take their games on the go with the Nintendo Switch.

Related

This wasn’t the first or last time the PlayStation 4 has been left out of cross-play opportunities, as the latest “Minecraft” update demonstrating, bringing players together on nearly every system except the PlayStation 4. Players have been frustrated with Sony’s decision to keep players from enjoying their games with friends, and it looks like the company’s refusal to play ball could end up costing it “The Elder Scrolls Online” as a console experience as well.

Bethesda initially announced that “The Elder Scrolls Legends” would be coming to consoles during its E3 press conference in June. The free-to-play card game is currently available on PC and mobile devices.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • 'Forza Horizon 4' Leak Reveals 'Halo'-Based

    'Forza Horizon 4' Leak Reveals 'Halo'-Based Mission

    When it comes to Bethesda’s popular card game “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” cross-play is the name of the game. According to head of marketing and comms Pete Hines, the team isn’t keen on releasing it on any systems that won’t support said feature, which could leave PlayStation 4 users out in the cold. Speaking to […]

  • Telltale’s James Windeler Talks The Conclusion

    Telltale’s James Windeler Talks Conclusion of Clementine’s Story

    When it comes to Bethesda’s popular card game “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” cross-play is the name of the game. According to head of marketing and comms Pete Hines, the team isn’t keen on releasing it on any systems that won’t support said feature, which could leave PlayStation 4 users out in the cold. Speaking to […]

  • No 'Fortnite' Could Cost Google At

    Not Having 'Fortnite' Could Cost Google At Least $50 Million This Year (Analyst)

    When it comes to Bethesda’s popular card game “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” cross-play is the name of the game. According to head of marketing and comms Pete Hines, the team isn’t keen on releasing it on any systems that won’t support said feature, which could leave PlayStation 4 users out in the cold. Speaking to […]

  • Ninja Doesn't Stream With Women to

    Ninja Doesn't Stream With Women to Avoid Rumors and Marriage Issues

    When it comes to Bethesda’s popular card game “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” cross-play is the name of the game. According to head of marketing and comms Pete Hines, the team isn’t keen on releasing it on any systems that won’t support said feature, which could leave PlayStation 4 users out in the cold. Speaking to […]

  • How 'Rage 2' Found Its New

    How 'Rage 2' Found Its New Attitude and Whether It's Coming to Switch

    When it comes to Bethesda’s popular card game “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” cross-play is the name of the game. According to head of marketing and comms Pete Hines, the team isn’t keen on releasing it on any systems that won’t support said feature, which could leave PlayStation 4 users out in the cold. Speaking to […]

  • How 'Fallout 76' Turns Griefers into

    'Fallout 76' Turns Griefers Into Wanted Murderers and 'Interesting Content'

    When it comes to Bethesda’s popular card game “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” cross-play is the name of the game. According to head of marketing and comms Pete Hines, the team isn’t keen on releasing it on any systems that won’t support said feature, which could leave PlayStation 4 users out in the cold. Speaking to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad