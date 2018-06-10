E3 2018: Watch Bethesda’s Press Conference Here

The 2018 Bethesda E3 Showcase takes place tonight at 6:30 p.m. PT, and you can watch the broadcast live here at Variety. The publisher premiered its full “Fallout 76” trailer during Xbox’s briefing earlier today.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • 2018 Bethesda E3 Showcase

    E3 2018: Watch Bethesda's Press Conference Here

  • Session

    E3 2018 Trailer: Old-School Skateboarding Sim "Session"

  • Xbox One Will Get Exclusive "Cuphead"

    Xbox One Will Get Exclusive "Cuphead" DLC

  • 'Gears of War' is Coming to

    'Gears of War' is Coming to Mobile as 'Gears Pop'

  • Xbox's Phil Spencer

    Microsoft's Phil Spencer Says Next Xbox in Development

  • New 'Cyberpunk 2077' Trailer Revealed

    New 'Cyberpunk 2077' Trailer Revealed

  • Microsoft is Working on its Own

    Microsoft is Working on its Own Game Streaming, Netflix-Like Service

