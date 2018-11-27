Bethesda Apologizes for Lack of ‘Fallout 76’ Communication, Details Changes

Bethesda Game Studios knows many “Fallout 76” fans are frustrated by the game’s current state, and it’s apologizing for the lack of communication about fixes and updates.

“We didn’t want you to think the silence meant nothing was happening,” the team said in a Reddit post on Tuesday. “We’re sorry and understand this was not the right approach, and we’ll work to make a better bridge between you and the dev team at BGS.”

“Fallout 76” is Bethesda Game Studios’ first multiplayer title. It launched on Nov. 14 to mixed reviews, with many critics panning its technical issues. Variety’s own reviewer, Sara Elsam, called it an “impersonal universe bereft of color” that “mingles many disconnected elements to create one shoddy, vague whole.”

Bethesda is listening to all of the feedback, it said, and it detailed a number of upcoming changes. Players’ Stash limits are increasing from 400 to 600 in the next patch, which is schedule for Dec. 4. Bosses will drop more loot depending on difficulty and level. Players who are over encumbered can respawn at the nearest discovered map marker. Previously, they were forced to respawn at Vault 76. Plus, Bethesda said it’s addressing an issue that caused players to get stuck inside Power Armor.

The Dec. 4 update also includes a variety of performance and stability improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes.

A second update is coming on Dec. 11, Bethesda said, and it will bring some more notable changes and features to the game, including push-to-talk settings for voice chat, respec options for players above level 50, C.A.M.P. placement tweaks, and more.

Going forward, Bethesda said it wants to release patch notes quicker and keep fans updated on what it’s doing on Reddit and its official website. “We’d like to make these articles weekly to make sure you know what the studio is working on as it relates to issues you may be experiencing, quality of life requests you have, or new features they’re excited to share,” it said.

A law firm, Migliaccio & Rathod, is now investigating Bethesda Game Studios for its “Fallout 76” refund policy. While some unhappy consumers say they’ve received refunds, others claim they were denied.