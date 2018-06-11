‘Elder Scrolls: Legends’ Has New Look, Coming to Consoles

“Elder Scrolls Legends” has a revamped interface and will soon come to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Bethesda announced at their E3 presser Sunday.

For fans of trading cards games, there’s no need to hold off on playing the game, as Christian Van Hoose, community manager of “Elder Scrolls: Legends” explained at the conference.

“There’s no reason to wait to play the game,” Van Hoose said. “Download ‘The Elder Scrolls: Legends’ for free and join me tonight on PC, mobile or tablet and any progress you make in the game will be carried over to the console versions through your Bethesda.net account.”

The announcement is one of many at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference, which was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 10.

This story is developing.

