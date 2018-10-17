You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Behaviour Interactive Expanding to Chinese Games Market Thanks to Gaea

CREDIT: Behaviour Interactive/Gaea Interactive Entertainment

Independent Canadian game developer Behavior Interactive and Beijing’s Gaea Interactive Entertainment Co. are forming a strategic partnership, they announced on Wednesday. Gaea is making a 20% investment in the studio to help fuel its growth and expansion into the Chinese games market.

Behaviour was founded in 1992 and is now Canda’s largest and longest-standing independent game studio. It’s perhaps best-known for its asymmetrical horror game “Dead By Daylight.” It’s also worked alongside numerous publishers and developers like Disney, EA, Ubisoft, Microsoft, and Bethesda. Its second asymmetric online game, “Deathgarden,” launched on Steam Early Access last month.

Gaea Interactive Entertainment was founded in 2014 and is one of China’s fastest-growing companies with over 1,000 employees from 11 countries and regions. It’s developed and published over 20 games on various platforms.

“This is an important investment decision for Gaea. Behaviour is a world class organization that is uniquely charming. Many of us here are big fans of their games”, said Gaea CEO Yann Wang. “Behaviour possesses a wealth of experience in developing AAA games. Combining innovative gameplay with high calibre craftsmanship, they have built a loyal fanbase with the quality products they carry under their belt.”

The two companies are currently collaborating on a mobile strategy game based on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” (not to be confused with the Westeros-flavored “Reigns” mobile app from Nerial). Behaviour said back in February it’s a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us as game developers to work on a brand that we admire and respect as fans.” It will be free-to-play on iOS and Android. A release date hasn’t been announced.

  Behaviour Interactive Expanding to Chinese Games

    Behaviour Interactive Expanding to Chinese Games Market Thanks to Gaea

  'For Honor: Marching Fire' Launch Trailer

    'For Honor: Marching Fire' Launch Trailer Showcases New Warriors

  Facebook's Instant Games Expands to Include

    Facebook's Instant Games Expands to Include Groups, Lite App, Monetization

  Psyonix Preparing for 'Rocket League' Crossplay

    Psyonix Preparing for 'Rocket League' Crossplay on PlayStation 4

  'PUBG' Teases Upcoming Halloween Game Event

    'PUBG' Teases Creepy-Clown, Bandaged-Nurse For Halloween Game Event

  'Walking Dead' Oral History: Inside the

    'The Walking Dead' Video Games: An Oral History

  tencent logo

    China Games Crackdown Kicks Tencent From Top 10 Biggest Companies List

