‘Beat Saber’ Confirmed for PlayStation VR

Rhythm game “Beat Saber” is confirmed for PlayStation VR, according to an announcement made during the final day of Sony’s Countdown to E3.

Hyberbolic Magnetism, an independent Czech studio, are the developers behind “Beats Saber,”in which players must slash through beats, which look like small cubes, with lightsabers in time to the music. Players can change the difficulty level between easy, medium, hard and expert, so even rhythmically challenged can have a shot at playing. The game appears to be equal parts “Guitar Hero” and “Fruit Ninja” with electronic music and bright flashing backgrounds.

A limited version of “Beat Saber” is currently available on Steam Early Access and Oculus, with a full release date to be announced at a later date.

PlayStation made several announcements for new games over the course of their Countdown to E3, including “Tetris Effect,” “Ghost Giant” and “Twin Mirror.”

Sony still has more to reveal in their E3 showcase Monday including new details for upcoming titles “Death Stranding,” “The Last of Us Part II” and more. The PlayStation E3 Showcase starts 6 p.m. PT, and we’ll cover all the details here.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.