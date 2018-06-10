E3 Trailer: ‘Battletoads’ (2019)

Battletoads” is back, and it’s coming in 2019. The trailer premiered at Sunday’s Xbox E3 2018 Briefing.

This story is developing.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

  • 'Dying Light 2' Will Be a

    'Dying Light 2' Will Be a Game Shaped By Whoever Plays It

  Battletoads

    E3 Trailer: 'Battletoads' (2019)

  Check Out Upcoming Brawler "Jump Force"

    Check Out Upcoming Brawler "Jump Force"

  Tunic

    E3 Trailer: Xbox One Console Launch Exclusive 'Tunic'

  'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

    'Devil May Cry 5' is Happening And It Looks Wild

  'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' Coming to Xbox One

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG' Is Getting New Maps, Modes on Xbox One

