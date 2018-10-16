You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Battlefield V’ War Stories Trailer Shows Off Player as WWII German Tank Commander

Battlefield V” follows in the footsteps of last year’s franchise entry, “Battlefield 1,” delivering a set of single-player stories in the vein of episodes of a television show, rather than a single movie.

This first trailer for the single-player aspects of the game, gives players a taste of the sort of settings the four stories will take place in and who the player will become as they make their way through these mini-campaigns.

The video shows off “the untold stories of World War 2,” EA said. In Nordlys, players resist German occupation in Norway. Players sabotage behind enemy lines as an unlikely English soldier in Under No Flag and fight for a home they’ve never seen in Tirailleur. In The Last Tiger (available in December) players join the crew of a Tiger I as they question why they fight.

We had a chance to play through three of the four War Stories for “Battlefield V” earlier this month and will be posting impressions, some video and an interview Thursday at 9 a.m. ET. Until then, sit back and enjoy this glimpse of one of the few mainstream shooters to feature an offline story this year.

Battlefield V” hits the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Nov. 20. It also features a major multiplayer component built around WWII battles and locations.

 

More Gaming

  • You'll Play as German Tank Commander

    'Battlefield V' War Stories Trailer Shows Off Player as WWII German Tank Commander

  • Epic Games Sues YouTubers For Allegedly

    Epic Games Sues YouTubers, Says They Were Selling 'Fortnite' Cheats

  • 'The Walking Dead' Creator Robert Kirkman

    Creator Robert Kirkman on 15 Years of 'The Walking Dead'

  • Fortnite

    First 'Fortnite' In-Game Tournament Set To Begin This Week

  • Sony PlayStation Network Messaging Glitch Reportedly

    Sony Resolves PlayStation 4 Bug That Allowed Specific Message to Lock-Up System

  • Anti-Defamation League to Host Second Annual

    Anti-Defamation League to Host Second Annual Game Jam This Weekend

  • Rockstar Games Co-Founder Responds to 100-Hour

    Rockstar Games Co-Founder Responds to 100-Hour Work Week Uproar

