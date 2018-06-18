‘Battlefield V’ Subreddit Clamps Down on Whiny Misogynists

“Battlefield V’s” Reddit community is done discussing the game’s “historical accuracy.” At least, that’s what moderators said Thursday.

“We’re done, its over,” wrote a moderator who goes by the username “sloth_on_meth.” “New rule: No more bitching about historical accuracy, it’s a game, not a history book. Violations will have consequences.”

“This issue has been discussed in a million threads but we’ve never been brigaded more than we have in the past months,” they added, apparently referring to a tactic many Reddit trolls allegedly use to flood threads with downvotes. “Admins can only keep up with so much. We’re done wasting our time on this, every point has been made, no you’re not sexists or whatever, but this is just repetitive now.”

For weeks, the “Battlefield V” community has been in a froth over the inclusion of female combatants in the World War II-themed military shooter. Some claim it’s historically inaccurate to depict women in combat roles (spoiler: it isn’t). They flooded social media with complaints and the Twitter hashtag #NotMyBattlefield.

DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson addressed the negative reaction on his personal Twitter account shortly after the game’s official reveal in May. “First, let me be clear about one thing. Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay,” he wrote. “We want ‘Battlefield V’ to represent all those who were a part of the greatest drama in human history, and give players choice to choose and customize the characters they play with.”

“Our commitment as a studio is to do everything we can to create games that are inclusive and diverse,” he added. “We always set out to push boundaries and deliver unexpected experiences. But above all, our games must be fun!”

Reddit admins have confirmed the “brigading” and moderators are fully cooperating to make sure it doesn’t happen again, sloth_on_meth wrote.

“Hate us all you want but we’re done with this bullshit,” they said.

“Battlefield V” comes out Oct. 19 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.