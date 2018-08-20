You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Battlefield V' Open Beta Early Access Begins Sept. 4

CREDIT: Electronic Arts

Battlefield V’s” open beta begins on Sept. 4 for early access members and on Sept. 6 for everyone else, publisher Electronic Arts announced during Gamescom on Monday.

The beta will focus on the new Rotterdam map in Conquest mode, along with the Arctic Fjord map in both Conquest and the all-new Grand Operations, which takes players on a narrative journey across various multiplayer maps and modes.

Early access is available to “Battlefield” fans who pre-order the game. It’s also open to members of Origin Access Premier, Origin Access Basic, or EA Access.

Battlefield V” developer DICE showed a new live PC demo of the game on Monday using Nvidia’s new RTX technology. “Battlefield V” is one of the first games being developed on the RTX platform to feature real-time ray tracing as a rendering technique, Activision said.

“It’s always been important to us as a studio to stay one step ahead as we look to increase the graphical fidelity in games,” said DICE technical director Christian Holmquist. “With this new Nvidia RTX platform, more detail than ever before can now be seen on the battlefield, from recognizing the flash of a muzzle being reflected off a car to spotting the detailed reflection
of a devastated facade in a splash of water on the ground. Things in the environment will feel more lifelike and real and all-out war will never look the same.”

Additionally, Nvidia said its Ansel and Highlights software will be integrated into “Battlefield V.” Ansel allows players to capture in-game photography, while Highlights automatically captures gameplay in video.

“Battlefield V” launches on Oct. 19 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

