Microsoft Offers a Glimpse at ‘Battlefield V’ War Story ‘Nordlys’

When “Battlefield V” launches on October 19, it will feature a collection of single-player “war stories” based on aspects of World War II. Microsoft gave fans a glimpse at one of them Sunday during its E3 press conference.

“Nordlys” is the story of a young Norwegian Resistance fighter during the German occupation. Microsoft didn’t give much details. “You must pay an unthinkable price to save not only yourself, but also your family,” it said on-screen before the brief trailer.

“Battlefield V” is available to pre-order today in the Xbox Store.

