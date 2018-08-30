‘Battlefield V’ Launch Delayed Until November

“Battlefield V” has a new launch date. The first-person shooter is being delayed by one month, and will now come out on Nov. 20, developer DICE announced on Thursday.

DICE wants to make some “meaningful improvements” to the core gameplay experience, general manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a statement on the “Battlefield V” website. These include adjusting gameplay tempo, improving soldier visibility, and reducing player friction. Players can check out these changes during the game’s open beta, which starts on Sept. 6 (early access begins Sept. 4).

“With the open beta just around the corner, we are excited about the millions of you who will join us and experience the game,” Gabrielson said. “And we fully expect to see even more feedback coming our way. And that’s why we’re moving our launch date. We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War.”

He continued, “We know moving the launch date means that we all have to wait a little longer. But we’re going to take our time to make sure we get it right.”

“Battlefield V” was originally scheduled to launch on Oct. 19, where it would’ve faced some stiff competition from other AAA titles. “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” comes out on Oct. 5, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4″debuts on Oct. 12, and “Red Dead Redemption 2” releases on Oct. 26.

The delay could also give DICE some time to work on “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale and its co-op mode, Combined Arms. Both are expected to arrive post-launch.