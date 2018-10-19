You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Battlefield V’ Pre-Release Player Gift Includes Headgear and Emblem

CREDIT: Electronic Arts

EA DICE revealed a special gift to “Battlefield V” fans ahead of the game’s long-awaited release.

In a personal video posted to Twitter, EA DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson announced a special item set available for fans as a thank you for supporting the upcoming game despite its delay.

The Oscar Mike Gift will be awarded to any player who logs into the game within the first week of release. It will contain the Oscar Mike Helmet, which is headgear for the Allied faction that only Allied soldiers will be able to equip, as well as the Oscar Mike Emblem. The emblem can be applied to company tanks, planes, and weapons during gameplay.

Battlefield V” is launching in Early Access on Nov. 9 via the EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trials, then launching on Nov. 15 for players with the “Battlefield V” Deluxe Edition’s early enlister access. Everyone else can jump in the game on Nov. 20 with “Battlefield V’s” Standard Edition.

The game will offer a set of single-player vignettes called War Stories, unlike its competitor “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” which opted to skip the solo route this year. War Stories will explore the “untold stories of World War 2,” such as the plight of a German-occupied Norway in Nordlys.

  'Battlefield V' Pre-Release Player Gift Includes

    'Battlefield V' Pre-Release Player Gift Includes Headgear and Emblem

  Splash Damage Ending Development on Online

    Splash Damage Ends Development on Online Shooter 'Dirty Bomb'

  TotalBiscuit - John Bain

    John 'TotalBiscuit' Bain To Be Inducted Into Esports Hall of Fame

  Despite Resistance, Crunch Continues to Define

    Despite Resistance, Crunch Continues to Define the Video Game Industry

  In many ways "SoulCalibur VI" is

    Video Game Review: 'SoulCalibur VI'

  PS4 Exclusive Zombie Game 'Days Gone'

    PS4 Exclusive Zombie Game 'Days Gone' Delayed

  Oculus Go

    Oculus Quest Could Push VR Further Into Mainstream, Ship 1M Units In 2019 (Analyst)

