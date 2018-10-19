‘Battlefield V’ Pre-Release Player Gift Includes Headgear and Emblem

EA DICE revealed a special gift to “Battlefield V” fans ahead of the game’s long-awaited release.

In a personal video posted to Twitter, EA DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson announced a special item set available for fans as a thank you for supporting the upcoming game despite its delay.

The Oscar Mike Gift will be awarded to any player who logs into the game within the first week of release. It will contain the Oscar Mike Helmet, which is headgear for the Allied faction that only Allied soldiers will be able to equip, as well as the Oscar Mike Emblem. The emblem can be applied to company tanks, planes, and weapons during gameplay.

Today we were going to launch #BattlefieldV, but as you know we pushed the release a month to get extra time for polish and act on all the feedback you’ve given us. You’ve been super patient with us and as a token of our appreciation, our team built a small gift. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/q1kyUtXh6c — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) October 19, 2018https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Battlefield V” is launching in Early Access on Nov. 9 via the EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trials, then launching on Nov. 15 for players with the “Battlefield V” Deluxe Edition’s early enlister access. Everyone else can jump in the game on Nov. 20 with “Battlefield V’s” Standard Edition.

The game will offer a set of single-player vignettes called War Stories, unlike its competitor “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” which opted to skip the solo route this year. War Stories will explore the “untold stories of World War 2,” such as the plight of a German-occupied Norway in Nordlys.