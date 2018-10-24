‘Battlefield V’ Details Four Months of Post-Launch Content, Battle Royale Hits in March

“Battlefield V” launches on Nov. 20 with eight maps, eight multiplayer modes and three single-player “War Stories,” but the developers behind the game detailed Tuesday the content coming post-launch, including a Battle Royale mode set for March.

“Tides of War” is the game’s live service designed to deliver a constant stream of content to the game. Here’s a breakdown, by chapter, of what developers DICE EA say is coming in the four months after the game goes live.

CHAPTER 1: OVERTURE (EARLY DECEMBER – JANUARY)

Chapter 1: Overture brings the Panzerstorm map, where the German mechanized war machine plunges into Belgium, smashing into Allied defensive forces. On this tank-focused arena, you’ll roll across ridges, ditches, and elevated roads with a massive force of armor, carving a path of destruction through the countryside.

The first chapter also lets you take on an addition to our single-player War Stories: The Last Tiger. In it, a lone Tiger Tank crew begins to question the ideology that got them to this point.

During this period, we’ll add the initial iteration of Practice Range to Battlefield V. A seat of learning or just messing around, this area will contain trials to work on your shooting, driving, and flying. Based on the Hamada map, this is an environment that can’t kill you – until someone finds the Friendly Fire button, that is.

You’ll get to explore Vehicle Customization when Chapter 1 starts, too. Stand out on the battlefield with stunning tank skins and make your mark on the skies with plane skins and nose art decals.

The Overture brings weekly events and rewards that will keep highlighting the finer details of “Battlefield V” gameplay. Each event brings a series of challenges that lets you earn new Tides of War rewards. Also, look forward to the rewards for each time you level up your chapter rank.

CHAPTER 2: LIGHTNING STRIKES (JANUARY – MARCH)

With Lightning Strikes arriving early next year, the Tides of War continue – this time with a focus on vehicle warfare and rapid infantry movement. The chapter brings to life the fear created by the Axis war machine through original content and challenges built around vehicle play.

Combined Arms: Join forces with up to three friends and take on the co-op experience of Combined Arms. In a series of Combat Strike missions across several maps, you and your squad will fight against AI components in various challenges.

During the chapter, two game modes will be added to Battlefield V. A revamped Rush is one of them. Say goodbye to MCOM stations and hello to bombs as you take on this classic, only available during Lightning Strikes.

Speaking of classic modes, in Squad Conquest, you’ll take on the most iconic way to play “Battlefield” – but in a more intense way. Only 16 players – two squads per team – will fight for map domination.

Like Chapter 1, Lightning Strikes also brings weekly events and rewards, along with chapter rank-up goodies.

CHAPTER 3: TRIAL BY FIRE (STARTING IN MARCH)

Battle Royale comes to “Battlefield V” with Firestorm and the war reaches Greece as the third Tides of War chapter is unleashed in the Spring.

Firestorm: During spring, DICE and Criterion start the fire with Battlefield V’s battle royale experience. Firestorm elevates the mode by bringing in the best of what Battlefield is known for. Mix a shrinking playing field with trademark Battlefield elements such as team play, powerful vehicles, and destruction, and you get many unique Battlefield moments coming your way.

Greece map: Join a massive aerial invasion along the Cretan coast. The Allied side is desperate to cling to the island under attack by the Axis, attempting to break through the British defenses air superiority and paratroops. This map brings all-out war defined by a power struggle between tank control versus air superiority.

Again, just like the other chapters, Trial by Fire will let you tackle weekly events to earn rewards, and as you progress through the chapter, further unlocks await.

The team notes in Tuesday’s blog update that content updates won’t stop with chapter 3 and Battlefield’s take on the battle royale mode. They promise “new locations, new weapons, new vehicles, and more.”

You can read up on Variety’s experience playing through the game’s single-player war stories here and our conversation with the developers about The Last Tiger, the German-focused war story hitting post-launch.