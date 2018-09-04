‘Battlefield V’s’ Battle Royale Mode Is Officially Called Firestorm (Watch)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday.

It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox filled with destructible buildings, weaponry, and vehicles. There’s no mention of the solo or duo modes popular in other popular battle royale titles like “Fortnite” and “PUBG.”

“This is royale done the ‘Battlefield’ way,” DICE said.

The trailer also details “Battlefield V’s” other multiplayer features. There will be eight different settings, and one of them takes place during one of the biggest tank battles in human history in North Africa, DICE said. The trailer also teases other locales like Rotterdam, Norway, and France.

Finally, the trailer takes a sneak peek into DICE’s plans for “Battlefield V” post-launch. The developer is working on a single-player war story called The Last Tiger. Plus, all players will get free content under what DICE calls Tides of War. The first DLC is called The Fall of Europe. It takes place in France and will deliver a steady stream of daily and weekly events. The second chapter arrives in early 2019 and debuts a new location in Greece.

Last week, DICE announced it’s pushing back “Battlefield V’s” launch date to Nov. 20 so it can make some “meaningful improvements” to the core gameplay experience. The open beta is still scheduled to start on Sept. 6 (or Sept. 4 for early access players).

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Gaming

  • 'Battlefield V's' Battle Royale Mode Is

    'Battlefield V's' Battle Royale Mode Is Officially Called Firestorm (Watch)

    “Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday. It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox […]

  • Jacksonville police officers guard an area,

    How 'Madden' Shooter Fell Through The Cracks Of Maryland Gun Laws

    “Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday. It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox […]

  • 'The Good Life' Delivers Sense of

    'The Good Life' Delivers Sense of Wonder to Mundanity of Life

    “Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday. It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox […]

  • Olympic Committee President Says No 'Killer

    Olympic Committee President Says No 'Killer Games' Coming to Olympics

    “Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday. It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox […]

  • Henry Cavill to Star in 'Witcher'

    Henry Cavill to Star in 'Witcher' Series at Netflix

    “Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday. It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox […]

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man

    Video Game Review: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

    “Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday. It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox […]

  • ‘Darksiders III:' More Metroid Than 'Zelda,'

    ‘Darksiders III:' More Metroid Than 'Zelda,' 'Diablo'-Inspired Predecessors

    “Battlefield V” developer DICE dropped some hints about the game’s new battle royale mode in a trailer released on Tuesday. It’s officially called Firestorm and it features 16 teams of four players all competing to be the last team standing in what DICE calls “the largest ‘Battlefield’ map ever.” That map is a giant sandbox […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad