‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ is Now Blizzard’s Fastest-Selling Expansion Ever

The newest “World of Warcraft” release, “Battle for Azeroth,” sold over 3.4 million units worldwide through Aug. 14, shattering sales records for the company and rocketing to the position of Warcraft’s fastest-selling expansion.

The game also set a new day-one sales record, and as such has been classified as one of the fastest-selling PC titles of all time, according to Blizzard Entertainment.

“Battle for Azeroth” is the seventh full expansion for the MMORPG, following “Legion,” and it introduces a wealth of new content in addition to raising the level cap from 110 to 120. The Kul Tiras and Zandalar continents make their debut in this chapter, as well as warfronts, uncharted islands, and four new allied races for both Horde and Alliance players.

There’s more still to come in the expansion, as the new Warfront, Stromgarde, will be available in the next few weeks, inviting 20 players to participate in co-op battles for control of a stronghold in the Arathi Highlands, as well as the first new raid on Sept. 4 in the form of Elder.

For those more interested in discovering new chapters of lore for the game, “Battle for Azeroth” explores pivotal moments for both the Alliance and the Horde, as they both race to claim resources through Island Expeditions, unlock devastating new power with the Heart of Azeroth artifact, and see partnerships and old alliances torn asunder. It’s a massive shift for the game, and one that fans are apparently excited to finally get their hands on.

“Battle for Azeroth” is currently available for “World of Warcraft” members to purchase on PC, with the Standard Edition running $49.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition runs $69.99, though it does come with a smattering of extra goodies.