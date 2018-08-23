You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bandai Namco’s New MMORPG ‘Bless Unleashed’ Promises ‘Deep Combo-Driven Gameplay’

Bandai Namco’s revealed “Bless Unleashed”, a brand new massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) coming “first” to Xbox One next year.

Developed by Round 8 Studio of Neowiz, the new free-to-play game – announced by the Japanese publisher on Thursday – promises an “epic multiplayer journey across a vibrant, persistent world” that features gods and mythical beasts with “deep combo-driven gameplay and visually stunning graphics”.

With player customization, combo mechanics, and both cooperative (PvE) and competitive (PvP) gameplay, the publisher believes the game will offer “an endless amount” of content to keep players engaged.

While details are limited at this time, we do know the MMORPG will offer five “classic fantasy” classes, two of which will be a Mage and a “bloodthirsty” Berserker.

“‘Bless Unleashed’ is a game that takes the gameplay depth and community of an MMORPG and sets itself apart to create a new console RPG experience featuring fast-paced combat and beautifully rendered graphics,” said Bandai Namco’s In Joon Hwang. “Every aspect, from the story to the combat, to the skill progression has been carefully crafted to portray a new console MMORPG experience.”

“Bless Unleashed” will come to Xbox One in 2019, but if you can’t wait until then, players headed to PAX West will be able to try a hands-on demo on the show floor.

