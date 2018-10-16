You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bandai Namco Set to Publish ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ in Europe

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra.

Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt Red’s SVP of business development and a member of its board, commented on the partnership.

“Our current distribution partnership with Bandai Namco is built on the strong foundation and trust developed during our previous projects,” Nowakowski said.  “We’ve successfully cooperated on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and I’m convinced Bandai Namco will take good care of Cyberpunk 2077.”

Bandai Namco also offered a comment on the partnership, via its VP of Southern Europe & Biz Dev, Alberto González Lorca, who said that the company is “proud and excited” to be a part of the distribution of “Cyberpunk 2077.”

“We’re looking forward to working once again with CD Projekt Red and distribute another of its games in Europe, providing first-class services to one of the most eagerly awaited games of the coming years,” Lorca stated.

The highly-anticipated open-world RPG will be distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in North America.

The game follows V, a mercenary navigating a metropolis of tech-enhanced threats, and players will be faced with difficult narrative choices throughout. Though the title is reportedly completely playable, according to CD Projekt Red, it’s still a work-in-progress and we don’t yet have a release date— though 2019 is the rumor.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Gaming

  • Discord Launches Store, Subscription Service, Universal

    Discord Curated Store, Subscription Service, Universal Library Is Live

    A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra. Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and […]

  • Bandai Namco Set to Publish 'Cyberpunk

    Bandai Namco Set to Publish 'Cyberpunk 2077' in Europe

    A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra. Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and […]

  • You'll Play as German Tank Commander

    'Battlefield V' War Stories Trailer Shows Off Player as WWII German Tank Commander

    A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra. Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and […]

  • Epic Games Sues YouTubers For Allegedly

    Epic Games Sues YouTubers, Says They Were Selling 'Fortnite' Cheats

    A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra. Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and […]

  • 'The Walking Dead' Creator Robert Kirkman

    Creator Robert Kirkman on 15 Years of 'The Walking Dead'

    A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra. Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and […]

  • Fortnite

    First 'Fortnite' In-Game Tournament Set To Begin This Week

    A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra. Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and […]

  • Sony PlayStation Network Messaging Glitch Reportedly

    Sony Resolves PlayStation 4 Bug That Allowed Specific Message to Lock-Up System

    A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra. Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad