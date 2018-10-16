Bandai Namco Set to Publish ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ in Europe

A partnership between CD Project Red and Bandai Namco announced Tuesday will bring the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” to Europe, according to a press release via Gamasutra.

Bandai Namco will be distributing and promoting “Cyberpunk 2077” in 24 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt Red’s SVP of business development and a member of its board, commented on the partnership.

“Our current distribution partnership with Bandai Namco is built on the strong foundation and trust developed during our previous projects,” Nowakowski said. “We’ve successfully cooperated on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and I’m convinced Bandai Namco will take good care of Cyberpunk 2077.”

Bandai Namco also offered a comment on the partnership, via its VP of Southern Europe & Biz Dev, Alberto González Lorca, who said that the company is “proud and excited” to be a part of the distribution of “Cyberpunk 2077.”

“We’re looking forward to working once again with CD Projekt Red and distribute another of its games in Europe, providing first-class services to one of the most eagerly awaited games of the coming years,” Lorca stated.

The highly-anticipated open-world RPG will be distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in North America.

The game follows V, a mercenary navigating a metropolis of tech-enhanced threats, and players will be faced with difficult narrative choices throughout. Though the title is reportedly completely playable, according to CD Projekt Red, it’s still a work-in-progress and we don’t yet have a release date— though 2019 is the rumor.