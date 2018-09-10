Bandai America Brings Back Classic ‘Tamagotchi’ Designs

Bandai America is banking on old-school nostalgia with the return of the original “Tamagotchi” virtual pet, coming this fall.

The company is working to revitalize the brand by introducing eight brand new colors and eight vintage styles of the classic gadget, which will be rolled out in two generations. This time around, the devices will feature the same original packaging and programming from 1997.

Previously, Bandai America brought “Tamagotchi” pets back to store shelves in 2017, but with a few tweaks that had fans “clamoring for the return of the originals,” according to the company’s marketing director Tara Badie. “We have decided to bring back the original Tamagotchi with some new additions that will keep the classic look and feel of the original game, but with new colors that will bring the device to life like never before.”

Generation One devices will feature a special character game that requires players to guess their Tamagotchi’s next move. Their shells will include Purple with Pink, Translucent Blue, Rainbow, Striped Tiger, Pink with Yellow, White with Black, Red Glitter, and Mermaid colorways.

Generation Two devices will feature a number guessing game where the goal is to successfully guess whether the next digit is higher or lower than the previous one. These shells will include White and Pink, Black and Silver, Green Glitter, Colorful Leopard, Blue with Silver, Yellow with Blue, Galaxy, and White with Colorful Characters colorways.

The new “Tamagotchi” products will retail for $19.99 apiece and will be available for pre-order on Sep. 30, 2018.