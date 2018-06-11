You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Babylon’s Fall’ Coming from ‘Nier’ Studio PlatinumGames

PlatinumGames is making a new game called “Babylon’s Fall,” Square Enix announced on Monday.

This story is developing.

Square Enix kicked off the third day of major E3 press conferences on June 11 at 10 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

  The Quiet Man

    Square Enix Announces 'The Quiet Man'

  E3 Trailer: 'Dragon Quest XI'

    E3 Trailer: 'Dragon Quest XI'

  Babylon's Fall

    'Babylon's Fall' Coming from 'Nier' Studio PlatinumGames

  'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Gameplay

    'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Gameplay Shows Lara Becoming One With The Jungle

  E3 2018: Watch Square Enix's Press

    E3 2018: Watch Square Enix's Press Conference Here

  Video gamer Billy Mitchell appears at

    Disgraced Donkey Kong Champ Billy Mitchell's Redemption is a Sloppy Soliloquy

  Ashen Second Battle

    'Ashen' Offers a 'Dark Souls'-Like Game With More Fluid Mechanics

