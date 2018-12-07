‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ Developers Announce ‘Atlas’

The creators of “ARK: Survival Evolved” revealed their new project during “The Game Awards 2018”: “Atlas,” a sea-faring pirate fantasy in the vein of games like “Sea of Thieves.”

The game is quite large, about 1200 times the size of a single “ARK: Survival Evolved” server, and will encourage players to explore, conquer, and eventually build an armada. In short, it looks like it’s very much a pirate’s life for anyone who jumps into the world of “Atlas.”

The ambitious open world’s reveal trailer shows off combat between hulking pirate ships, underwater exploration, first-person brawls, and a much more. There’s plenty of room to do it all in, as well, as the game will feature support for 40,000 concurrent players.

There’s a wide variety of creatures such as livestock, ancient mythological beasts guarding treasure found under the sea, some of which were shown off in the official debut trailer.

Atlas utilizes a special new technology known as “WaveWorks” which you can see showcased in the trailer, as it bolsters the game with special, realistic water physics. For a game with focus on combat on the open seas, it needs all the extra oomph it can get to bolster such an enormous world.

