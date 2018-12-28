‘Atlas’ Developer Apologizes for Game’s Launch Woes

“Atlas,” the pirate-themed online game from “Ark: Survival Evolved” developer Studio Wildcard, is having a rough launch reportedly plagued by severe server lag and other issues. Now, the developer is apologizing for the its problems.

“You could say that we were off to a stormy start!” it said in a Steam post on Thursday. “The initial influx of players wanting to set sail immediately was (predictably in hindsight) larger than we anticipated and our systems got crushed until we tuned the new technical systems to handle it.”

“Atlas” launched in early access last week after a number of delays. It was originally scheduled to come out on Dec. 11, but was pushed back multiple times. It finally made it to Steam on Dec. 22.

Studio Wildcard said it’s “incredibly humbled and excited” by the number of players joining “Atlas,” and it’s heavily prioritizing server connection and capacity resolutions, along with server and client-side performance improvements.

“We’re going to continue to iterate at a very rapid rate,” it said. “You can generally expect daily deployments and updates to both servers and clients, and sometimes even multiple if we feel like a change is significant enough to warrant it. We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and support during this launch period and we intend to show our gratitude through frequent updates that resolve the issues which matter to you and improve ‘Atlas’ in both the near-term and over the long term.”

Studio Wildcard co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz also issued his own apology on Thursday, saying the team “let the schedule and initial launch builds get away from us.”

“Hunkered down in our development bunker 24/7 subsisting on Red Bulls and stale pizza, it’s easy to lose sight of the big picture, which ought to start and end with communication to the players,” he said. “Despite it all, I’m so happy that so many of you see the potential in what ‘Atlas’ is, and are enjoying the immense scale of sandbox freedom that can readily be had in the game. As we churn through issues and continue to build out the game in the days, weeks, and months ahead, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s just over the horizon for the game and its growing community. As a great poet of the sea once wrote: ‘All I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by.'”