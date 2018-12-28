×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Atlas’ Developer Apologizes for Game’s Launch Woes

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Studio Wildcard

Atlas,” the pirate-themed online game from “Ark: Survival Evolved” developer Studio Wildcard, is having a rough launch reportedly plagued by severe server lag and other issues. Now, the developer is apologizing for the its problems.

“You could say that we were off to a stormy start!” it said in a Steam post on Thursday. “The initial influx of players wanting to set sail immediately was (predictably in hindsight) larger than we anticipated and our systems got crushed until we tuned the new technical systems to handle it.”

Atlaslaunched in early access last week after a number of delays. It was originally scheduled to come out on Dec. 11, but was pushed back multiple times. It finally made it to Steam on Dec. 22.

Studio Wildcard said it’s “incredibly humbled and excited” by the number of players joining “Atlas,” and it’s heavily prioritizing server connection and capacity resolutions, along with server and client-side performance improvements.

“We’re going to continue to iterate at a very rapid rate,” it said. “You can generally expect daily deployments and updates to both servers and clients, and sometimes even multiple if we feel like a change is significant enough to warrant it. We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and support during this launch period and we intend to show our gratitude through frequent updates that resolve the issues which matter to you and improve ‘Atlas’ in both the near-term and over the long term.”

Related

Studio Wildcard co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz also issued his own apology on Thursday, saying the team “let the schedule and initial launch builds get away from us.”

“Hunkered down in our development bunker 24/7 subsisting on Red Bulls and stale pizza, it’s easy to lose sight of the big picture, which ought to start and end with communication to the players,” he said. “Despite it all, I’m so happy that so many of you see the potential in what ‘Atlas’ is, and are enjoying the immense scale of sandbox freedom that can readily be had in the game. As we churn through issues and continue to build out the game in the days, weeks, and months ahead, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s just over the horizon for the game and its growing community. As a great poet of the sea once wrote: ‘All I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by.'”

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack (Video)

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Gaming

  • 'Atlas' Developer Apologizes for Game's Launch

    'Atlas' Developer Apologizes for Game's Launch Woes

    “Atlas,” the pirate-themed online game from “Ark: Survival Evolved” developer Studio Wildcard, is having a rough launch reportedly plagued by severe server lag and other issues. Now, the developer is apologizing for the its problems. “You could say that we were off to a stormy start!” it said in a Steam post on Thursday. “The [...]

  • Developers Share Their Favorite PS4 Gaming

    Developers Share Their Favorite PS4 Gaming Moments of 2018

    A number of game developers are sharing their favorite PS4 gaming moments in 2018 over on the PlayStation Blog. Not surprisingly, many of those memories center around a certain bald-headed Greek deity and his son. Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” was one of the biggest selling PS4 titles of the year and was named [...]

  • One of Kickstarter's Biggest Board Games

    One of Kickstarter's Biggest Board Games Is Heading to Steam as an RPG

    “Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon,” one of Kickstarter’s most successful board game projects, is now going to be a role-playing game on Steam, publisher Awaken Realms announced on Friday. “Tainted Grail” is a grim retelling of Arthurian legends. It takes place on the dying island of Avalon and mixes survival and diplomacy elements with [...]

  • Tyler "Ninja" Blevins poses for a

    Ninja Responds to Backlash Over New Year's Stream Ads

    Popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is hosting a special New Year’s Eve countdown stream on Twitch next week, and other content creators on the platform are unhappy about how the event is being advertised. The ads are currently appearing on streamers’ Twitch channels. While some see them as a good thing, others say it’s [...]

  • Photo​ ​Credit:​ ​Adela Sznajder

    DreamHack Open Comes to Rio for the First Time in 2019

    The DreamHack Open is stopping in Rio de Janeiro for the first time ever in 2019, and tickets go on sale Jan. 5, the city announced on Friday. The Rio de Janeiro State eSports Federation confirmed the three-year contract and believes it’s an opportunity to increase the number of competitions within the city. DreamHack, which [...]

  • BioWare Co-Founders Receive Order of Canada

    BioWare Co-Founders Receive Order of Canada for Contributions to Gaming

    BioWare co-founders Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka recently received one of Canada’s highest honors for their contributions to the video game industry, according to CBC News. They were among the 103 people appointed to the Order of Canada this year. It’s that country’s second highest honor, and it’s typically given to people who make extraordinary [...]

  • 'Shadow of the Colossus' and the

    'Shadow of the Colossus' and the Art of Ma

    Emptiness is not the harrowing concept we think it to be. The modern world might suggest that “being without” is a detriment to fulfilled living, but many see this sentiment as one that promotes unnecessary clutter. In Japan, where the concept of ma (間) flourishes in all aspects of life, it is a cultural understanding [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad