‘Atlas’ Early Release Delayed Second Time, Now Set for Friday

“Winds have not been favorable to reaching our destination of an ‘ Atlas ’ launch onto Steam today – but now our sails are unfurled and the winds are strong!” according to the press release. “‘Atlas’ will finally go live on Steam this Friday, December 21, opening up Freeports entry points to all aspiring buccaneers as they begin their journey outwards to the wider world.”

The game has players building drydocks and then slowing creating the ship of their dreams, building up from a dinghy to a galleon, one plank at a time. Every piece of the ship is placed by the player, allowing them to figure out not just how the ship looks, but where things are like the gunports and sails. Once built, players can recruit other gamers to join their ship, or they can hire a computer-controlled crew. As with “Ark,” the world of “Atlas” is almost entirely up for grabs. That means someone can steal the ship right out from under you, plunder your booty and take away your pets and crew. Player customization includes things like per-pixel tattoo designing, dynamic hair growth, and real-time aging systems.

