‘Atlas’ (Finally) Launches in Early Access on Saturday

Studio Wildcard’s upcoming massively multiplayer online game “Atlas” enters full early access on Saturday, Dec. 22, the developer announced on Twitter Thursday.

“Atlas” early streaming starts at approximately 9 p.m. PST Thursday, the studio said. After that, the game will launch Saturday by noon Pacific.

Pathfinders, we expect early streaming of ATLAS to start this evening at approx 9:00 PM PST. Following that, the game will be ready for full Early Access Launch tomorrow by noon PST. We'll keep you updated should there be any changes. Thank you for your patience and support ❤️ — ATLAS (@sailtheatlas) December 21, 2018

The game has suffered a number of recent launch delays. It was originally scheduled to come out on Dec. 11, but was pushed back by six days. A countdown timer on the official website counted down to the new date, Dec. 19. But, when the countdown ended, fans discovered the pirate MMO was delayed yet again.

Studio Wildcard revealed “Atlas” during The Game Awards 2018 earlier this month. The nautical-themed online game is reportedly 1,200 times larger than a single server of the developer’s previous game, “Ark: Survival Evolved,” and it will feature support for about 40,000 concurrent players.

“We really worked hard to make ‘Atlas’ a seamlessly connected world where you could move about freely if you have enough resources, time, and energy,” Jesse Rapczak, co-founder of Studio Wildcard, told Variety in a recent interview. “It’s not procedurally generated it. There are 700 unique islands spread across the map with different biomes. There’s also sort of story islands and PVE islands where some of the game’s backstory and lore and crazy mythological creatures can be found.”

The game will cost $30 while in early access. It officially launches on PC Dec. 13, then exclusively on Xbox One in early 2019.