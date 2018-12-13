×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Atlas,’ Next Game From Creators of ‘Ark,’ Delayed a Week

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A bit of disappointment for fans of “Ark: Survival Evolved,” pirates, and games created by Studio Wildcard. “Atlas,” the pirate-themed, do-anything game set for an early release on Dec. 13 won’t be arriving now until Dec. 19.

The news was announced in a press release, but mostly noticed by inpatient would be fans who spotted the release date change on the official Steam page.  The, now, Dec. 19 release of the game will still be early access and still cost you just $29.99 (down from the launch price of $60).

Variety spoke with some of the team last week following the Game Awards, where the game was revealed. “Atlas” is a pirate massively multiplayer game that is about 1,200 the size of “Ark” and can host 40,000 players spread out across its 700 unique islands and sprawling 45,000-square kilometer ocean.

The game has players building drydocks and then slowing creating the ship of their dreams, building up from a dinghy to a galleon, one plank at a time. Every piece of the ship is placed by the player, allowing them to figure out not just how the ship looks, but where things are like the gunports and sails. Once built, players can recruit other gamers to join their ship, or they can hire a computer-controlled crew. As with “Ark,” the world of “Atlas” is almost entirely up for grabs. That means someone can steal the ship right out from under you, plunder your booty and take away your pets and crew. Player customization includes things like per-pixel tattoo designing, dynamic hair growth, and real-time aging systems.

Make sure to check out our full interview for all of the detail built into the game, what inspired it and how it has evolved.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Gaming

  • 'Atlas,' Next Game From Creators of

    'Atlas,' Next Game From Creators of 'Ark,' Delayed a Week

    A bit of disappointment for fans of “Ark: Survival Evolved,” pirates, and games created by Studio Wildcard. “Atlas,” the pirate-themed, do-anything game set for an early release on Dec. 13 won’t be arriving now until Dec. 19. The news was announced in a press release, but mostly noticed by inpatient would be fans who spotted [...]

  • Michael Shaffer Named Senior VP of

    Michael Shaffer Named SVP Business Dev at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

    Michael Shaffer has been appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the company announced Thursday. Shaffer will report to David Haddad, President of the company, and will begin overseeing the strategy and execution of the company’s licensing, business development, and first-party partnerships. He’ll be working alongside the executive team in [...]

  • Sakurai on 'Smash Ultimate's' Development, Possible

    Game Director Sakurai on 'Smash Ultimate's' Development, Possible Sequel

    “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” game director Masahiro Sakurai thinks it’d be fine waiting 10 years for another “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” title, according to a recent interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu (helpfully translated by Source Gaming). He’s kidding, of course. Mostly. Sakurai said he expects to get a request for one whenever Nintendo’s next console [...]

  • Battle Royale Comes to 'Planetside' With

    'Planetside Area' Delivers Jetpacks, Massive Maps, Classes to a 'Planetside' Battle Royale

    “Planetside 2,” the massive free-to-play online first-person shooter released back in 2012, is getting a spin-off of sorts with the coming release of “Planetside Arena,” another massive online shooter set in the Planetside world, but with a focus on seasonal game modes and evolving storyline. The first of those modes, developers Daybreak Games tells Variety, will [...]

  • Ninja to Call 'Thursday Night Football'

    Ninja to Call NFL 'Thursday Night Football' Game on Twitch Free Live-Stream

    Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is Twitch’s most popular live-streaming gamer. Now he’s taking his play-by-play skills to the NFL — although it remains to be seen how many of his millions of followers are actually interested in his commentary on gridiron action. This season, Amazon-owned Twitch has provided free live-streaming feeds of the NFL’s “Thursday Night [...]

  • Sega Classics Bundle Hits Fire TV,

    Sega Classics Bundle Hits Fire TV, No Console, No Controller Required

    Sega and Amazon today announced a collaborative effort that delivers 25 of the most popular Sega Genesis games in a single bundle to the Fire TV. The $15 Sega Classics bundle, runs directly on the Amazon TV and can be played with the Fire TV remote or a supported Bluetooth controller. We spent a bit [...]

  • IndieMegabooth Brings Curated Indie Games to

    Indie Megabooth Brings Curated Indie Games to Kartridge

    Kartridge, an indie games storefront from the makers of the long-running gaming web portal Kongregate, is partnering with Indie Megabooth (IMB) to bring curated indie releases from the IMB Alumni Network to the platform, the company announced Thursday. The Indie Megabooth Spotlight will bring new recommendations to Kartridge every quarter, games that are hand-picked from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad