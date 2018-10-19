You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Atari Releasing Wood Veneered Portable 2600

Iconic gaming brand Atari is returning with two new products in time for the holidays.

The Atari Retro Handheld and Atari Plug & Play Joystick offer a selection of classic Atari games for play at home or on the go. The handheld, priced at £34.99, takes 50 classic titles and packs the into a portable version of the Atari 2600 with a 2.4-inch color screen and the same wooden veneer seen on the original console.

The Atari Plug & Play Joystick is meant for play at home, and runs £24.99. Instead of being streamlined down into a handheld unit, it looks like the original Atari joystick controller with a new “arcade-style” button on top of the controller.

Players can enjoy titles like “Asteroids,” “Pong,” “Centipede,” “Missile Command,” “Breakout,” “Millipede,” and several other classics no matter if they opt for the home or portable version. The handheld model does include an A/V output for at-home play as well.

Both products are projected to launch on Oct. 26 and are available for pre-order now via UK retailers. It doesn’t appear that the products have been confirmed for a US release just yet, but they’re up for purchase via Funstock Retro and Amazon UK at this time.

