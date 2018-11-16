×
Astro Gaming Introduces Customizable Astro C40 TR Controller

Gaming headset manufacturer Astro Gaming announced its first pro controller in the form of the Astro C4O TR.

The Astro C40 TR is the latest addition to the brand’s Tournament Ready (TR) series, and an officially licensed product for use with the PlayStation 4. It’s being billed as an option for professional players with its large array of customization options, features compatibility with Windows PCs, and is available now for pre-order from Astro’s online storefront. The controller will retail for $199.99 and will ship in early 2019, after which it will be available at retailers throughout the US and Canada, including GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The controller features replaceable, swappable analog stick or D-pad nodules that can be altered to your liking, and you can also set it up with offset or parallel configurations with replaceable stick caps to offer an additional layer of customization. Both wired and wireless modes with Astro’s 2.4 GHz wireless mode offer low latency, and a 12-hour battery life means less charge time between gaming sessions.

A set of remappable rear buttons can improve your game significantly, and the mappings can be saved directly on the controller. Astro’s customization software included with the controller will also let you save profiles that you can swap directly from the unit itself, down to button mapping, audio output, mic out, sidetone, and more.

The controller comes paired with a hard-shelled travel case that can hold the C40 TR itself as well as its stick caps and tool in one place to take the tournament-ready controller on the go.

