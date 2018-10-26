Ninja Is Getting His Own Soundtrack Thanks to Record Label Astralwerks

Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif.

“Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. Songs and other content will release in the weeks ahead, Astralwerks said, including a wide range of merchandise, accessories, and original artwork.

Ninja rose to celebrity status earlier this year after streaming himself playing “Fortnite” with rappers Drake and Travis Scott, and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster. Since then, he’s appeared on the cover of ESPN The Magazine, recorded an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and filmed a Samsung Galaxy commercial. Now, he can apparently add musical muse to that list.

“I’m stoked about this project, first because I truly love the music, but also because I think this is another big step towards bridging the gap between music artists and gamers,” said Ninja. “Our worlds keep getting more and more connected, and this feels like the next step — hopefully this can become the soundtrack to gaming. It’s also amazing to partner with Astralwerks and Capitol Music Group, because they bring so much credibility to the album. I mean. Come on. Get your ears ready.”

“Partnering with Ninja and taking our first step into the gaming world simultaneously as a label is an extremely exciting proposition, and we couldn’t be happier to be announcing ‘Ninjawerks,'” said Astralwerks general manager Toby Andrews. “Working with Ninja and his team at Loaded to curate and conceptualize the album and the coming campaign has been remarkable. Through the hard work and dedication of a lot of people, it’s great to see this project come to life and expand the possibilities of what we can offer artists.”