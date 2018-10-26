You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ninja Is Getting His Own Soundtrack Thanks to Record Label Astralwerks

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ryan Taylor/Red Bull Content Pool

Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif.

“Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. Songs and other content will release in the weeks ahead, Astralwerks said, including a wide range of merchandise, accessories, and original artwork.

Ninja rose to celebrity status earlier this year after streaming himself playing “Fortnite” with rappers Drake and Travis Scott, and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster. Since then, he’s appeared on the cover of ESPN The Magazine, recorded an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and filmed a Samsung Galaxy commercial. Now, he can apparently add musical muse to that list.

“I’m stoked about this project, first because I truly love the music, but also because I think this is another big step towards bridging the gap between music artists and gamers,” said Ninja. “Our worlds keep getting more and more connected, and this feels like the next step — hopefully this can become the soundtrack to gaming. It’s also amazing to partner with Astralwerks and Capitol Music Group, because they bring so much credibility to the album. I mean. Come on. Get your ears ready.”

“Partnering with Ninja and taking our first step into the gaming world simultaneously as a label is an extremely exciting proposition, and we couldn’t be happier to be announcing ‘Ninjawerks,'” said Astralwerks general manager Toby Andrews. “Working with Ninja and his team at Loaded to curate and conceptualize the album and the coming campaign has been remarkable. Through the hard work and dedication of a lot of people, it’s great to see this project come to life and expand the possibilities of what we can offer artists.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Music

  • Ninja Is Getting His Own Soundtrack

    Ninja Is Getting His Own Soundtrack Thanks to Record Label Astralwerks

    Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif. “Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. […]

  • EMI Music Publishing logo

    Sony Cleared by EU to Take Full Control of EMI Music Publishing

    Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif. “Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. […]

  • Wyclef Jean

    Netflix Orders Animated Wyclef Jean Movie From Greg Silverman's Stampede

    Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif. “Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. […]

  • U2, Foo Fighters, Elton John, More

    U2, Foo Fighters, Elton John, More Lined up for T. Rex Tribute Album

    Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif. “Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. […]

  • Cameron Dallas single

    Song Review: Cameron Dallas' 'Why Haven't I Met You?'

    Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif. “Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. […]

  • Stax 68 A Memphis Story

    Album Review: 'Stax '68: A Memphis Story'

    Popular “Fortnite” Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is teaming up with recording label Astralwerks to create a soundtrack based on his gaming life. He announced the album on Friday during TwitchCon in San Jose, Calif. “Ninjawerks” will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats and it will feature music from today’s top electronic artists. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad