‘Asterix and Obelix XXL2’ Gets Remaster, Figures; ‘XXL 3’ Coming 2019

A remastered edition of “Asterix and Obelix XXL 2” will be released this fall, and the next installment is coming in 2019, according to the official Microids Twitter account.

The French publisher noted that the remastered edition of “Asterix and Obelix XXL 2” will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The original version came out in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 and PC.

The game follows duo Asterix and Obelix, two Gaulish warriors who have to take on various Roman enemies in a theme park called Las Vegum. The Roman enemies are more-than-a-little inspired by various classic video game characters like Sonic, Mario, Pac-Man, and Crash Bandicoot.

The “Asterix and Obelix” game series is based on the French comics “Asterix,” which was first published in 1959 and launched a franchise which would spawn games, movies, and even its own amusement park.

Asterix and Obelix XXXL 2 remaster will be released on November 29 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. At the end of 2019, players will discover Asterix and Obelix XXL 3, a new adventure game faithful to the world of comics.#AsterixObelixXXL2 #AsterixObelixXXL3 pic.twitter.com/VGsgDCeA5b — Microïds Official (@Microids_off) July 6, 2018

Few details were released about the next adventure, which Microid anticipates “diehard and more recent fans” to enjoy.

“At the end of 2019, players will be able to discover ‘Asterix and Obelix XXL 3,’ an original story set in a world that remains faithful to that of the comic books, on all platforms,” the press release states. “This new action/adventure game will offer players the chance to play as Asterix or Obelix, alone or with a friend, in an adventure featuring spectacular combat rounds, exploration and puzzles to solve.”

Until then, players can prepare by playing the remastered “XXL2,” which will have two special edition releases.

The “Asterix and Obelix XXL 2 Limited Edition” will come with a copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch and comes with three small figurines of Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix.

The “Collector Edition: These Gauls are Crazy!” will be available only for PlayStation 4 and the Switch.

This edition includes an exclusive 15 cm. Asterix figurine, and more content yet to be revealed.

The collector’s and limited editions are available for pre-order now, and will release Nov. 29, 2018.