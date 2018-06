The first screenshots of Ubisoft’s upcoming “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” have apparently leaked online. Gematsu discovered them on the GamePro.de servers. They show off some of “Odyssey’s” visuals, its map, UI, and combat.

Ubisoft will likely talk more about the game during its E3 2018 press conference on June 11 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m ET.

