‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Stars a Woman, If You Want

Ubisoft Monday confirmed that “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” is the next game in the long-lived franchise. The game, which hits Oct. 5, casts players in the role of a Spartan mercenary who fights in the midst of an ancient Greek war.
The game will allow players to play as a man or a woman, a first for an Assassin’s Creed mainline hero.
The game is being described as a role-playing game that features branching storylines and conversation trees along with naval warfare and special moves like a Spartan kick.
You can read more about Variety‘s time with the game and interview with its creators right here.
