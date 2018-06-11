‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Stars a Woman, If You Want

Ubisoft Monday confirmed that “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” is the next game in the long-lived franchise. The game, which hits Oct. 5, casts players in the role of a Spartan mercenary who fights in the midst of an ancient Greek war.

The game will allow players to play as a man or a woman, a first for an Assassin’s Creed mainline hero.

The game is being described as a role-playing game that features branching storylines and conversation trees along with naval warfare and special moves like a Spartan kick.

You can read more about Variety‘s time with the game and interview with its creators right here.