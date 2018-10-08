You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Fans Discover Possible Greek God Of Fire

CREDIT: Ubisoft

Theories involving the entire line of Greek gods making an appearance in “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” are starting to heat up.

Thanks to Reddit user TheMadTemplar, fans are buzzing over a theory that a blacksmith found in a remote crevice of a mountain is indeed Hephaestus, the Greek god of fire. The blacksmith, found near the northernmost edge of the map in a cave that players must squeeze through an extremely narrow space to get to, has been sought out by several others by now, and players are wondering if he could indeed be a member of the Greek god pantheon.

The blacksmith’s remote location and the fact that he’s so far away from civilization has people guessing, but one particular Redditor has posited that this blacksmith could instead be Dionysus, the Greek god of wine instead, as the remote location that’s confusing players is infertile, but there are vines growing there.

All of this is supposition, of course, but as players continue to explore and see everything the game has to offer, it’s possible additional Greek god sightings will crop up across the massive map.

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its first bit of DLC is scheduled to release this December, called The Legacy of the First Blade, and will introduce players to the “first hero to wield the iconic hidden blade.”

