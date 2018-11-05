You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ubisoft Removes Epic Mercenary Events in 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey,' Working on Fix

CREDIT: Ubisoft

It looks like Ubisoft needs time to work out some issues with Epic Mercenary events in “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.”

The publisher began adding live events to “Odyssey” last month, beginning with Epic Ships. As the name implies, it tasks players with hunting and destroying a powerful ship within a certain weekly time limit. Similarly, Epic Mercenary has players hunting and killing (or recruiting) a unique, challenging foe. Doing so rewards them with XP, Drachmae, Orichalcum, and an epic piece of gear.

While the first Epic Ship event successfully came and went, Ubisoft had issues with its first Epic Mercenary event with Damais the Indifferent. It discovered the content wasn’t appearing properly for a majority of players, it said in a forum post on Sunday. It’s canceled the event twice since then, first on Oct. 17, then again on Oct. 30.

“It wasn’t satisfactory to have an event available to only a portion of our players, so we decided to temporarily remove the Epic Mercenary events from the game altogether until the issue is resolved,” it said.

Ubisoft is now working on a fix and hopes to reintroduce the feature later this month. It will provide an updated ETA as soon as possible, it said.

In the meantime, players can still look forward to one Epic Ship event each week going forward. Plus, to reward players for their patience, Ubisoft said it’s offering a discount on the legendary item the non-playable character Sargon (Oikos of the Olympians) sells next week.

“Assassin’s Creedy Odyssey” launched worldwide on Oct. 5. Although Ubisoft hasn’t shared full sales figures yet, it said in a recent earnings report digital sales of the game represented 45% of all sales, a 10% increase compared to last year’s “Assassin’s Creed Origins.”

